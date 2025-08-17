Warriors, Lakers among biggest games for Mavericks this season
The Dallas Mavericks are figuring out the logistics of their 82-game schedule for the upcoming season.
Out of those 82 games, three stand out above the rest, including the team's season opener against the San Antonio Spurs.
"Circle Oct. 22 for one of the most plot-heavy opening-week matchups. Of course, top picks Flagg and Dylan Harper will make their NBA debuts against each other in what the league surely hopes will mark the start of a reenergized Mavs-Spurs rivalry," ESPN insider Jeremy Woo wrote.
"This should also be Victor Wembanyama's first regular-season game as he returns from the blood-clot scare that ended his 2024-25 season. With Dallas and San Antonio hoping to mount playoff pushes, this game should have a lot going for it."
READ MORE: First Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup to make NBA history with Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper
Mavs have three big games
About a month later on Nov. 28, the Mavs will welcome Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers to town for the first time since drafting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick, setting the stage for a rivalry between the two stars.
"Every Lakers-Mavs game figures to pack plenty of intrigue for years to come, but there are a couple of firsts to tune in for this season. All eyes will be on the matchup when Cooper Flagg, Dallas' No. 1 pick, shares the court with Luka Doncic, the franchise's former star, for the first time," ESPN insider Dave McMenamin wrote.
"It's not hard to imagine the buzz that will permeate the arena when Doncic has Flagg defending him on a switch and starts dribbling the ball between his legs to set up a step-back 3. And the Mavs' game in Los Angeles will be Anthony Davis' first time playing there since last season's trade, as he sat out Dallas' game at Crypto.com Arena in February with an adductor strain."
Following the team's meeting with the Lakers, the Mavs will visit the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.
"The arena workers won't be lined up from the loading dock to the locker room to greet Klay Thompson," ESPN insider Anthony Slater wrote.
"The crowd won't be given sailor hats to tip toward him in lineup introductions. Nothing will match the pageantry and emotion of his first return to San Francisco. But Thompson against the Warriors will always have a strange and amplified look to it, especially in Chase Center. So the league planted it on a showcase stage and will get a Cooper Flagg debut Christmas game out of it as well."
All three games will put the Mavs on a national stage and put Flagg in the spotlight.
It won't be easy to win these three games, but a victory in any of these matchups should give the Mavericks a big bode of confidence going into the rest of the season.
READ MORE: Miami Heat showing interest in ex-Mavericks standout
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter