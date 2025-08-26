Mark Cuban reveals his main regret selling the Mavericks and what he wishes he’d done
Mark Cuban sold a majority share of the Dallas Mavericks nearly two years ago to the Adelson family. The Mavs went on to make the NBA FInals that season, but it also ended with megastar Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, somethung Cuban said would've never happened if he still owned the team.
Cuban appeared on the "DLLS Mavs" podcast on Tuesday as they celebrated their one year anniversary, and says while he doesn't regret selling the team, there is one thing he regrets.
"I don’t regret selling the team, I regret how I did it," Cuban said. Then, once he was asked what he would've done differently, he responded, "I would have put it out to bid.”
READ MORE: Lakers fans shouldn't get their hopes up on signing of former Mavericks 7-footer
Cuban even apologized to the fans upset that he sold the team, but also said, "I had to do what is best for my life and my family."
Mark Cuban still owns a 27% stake in the Mavericks after selling his majority share for about $3.5 billion to Miriam Adelson, while her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, took over as the team's governor. Cuban was expected to stay in control of basketball operations, something that has been refuted to this point, and he did not retain any facet of operations.
The team is now looking for a place to build a new arena and entertainment district, part of the reasons Cuban initially listed because he's not in the "real estate" business.
The Luka Doncic Trade Nearly Killed the Fans, and Cuban Understands
There's no denying that if Cuban was still in charge of the team, Luka Doncic is still a Maverick and likely has a supermax extension in his pocket right now instead of the three-year, $165 million he got from the Los Angeles Lakers. He had made jokes that he'd rather get divoreced than ever get rid of Doncic.
Cuban understands the fanbase's connection to Doncic because of the literal passing of the torch from Dirk Nowitzki, the biggest icon in franchise history, to Doncic, who spent his rookie season with Nowitzki in his final season. The new ownership group and Nico Harrison failed to see that, which is why they were so surprised by the blowback from the trade that they're still receiving.
Now, Cuban is still excited about the addition of Cooper Flagg, calling him the "real deal," but he still likely wouldn't have made the Doncic trade even if it guaranteed Cooper Flagg.
READ MORE: 3-time NBA All-Star's Kyrie Irving-Damian Lillard debate fuels fire
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter