Mark Cuban won't let Dirk Nowitzki be lost to NBA history
Dirk Nowitzki is unquestionably the greatest player in Dallas Mavericks history. Luka Doncic could've had an argument one day, but with Nico Harrison deciding that he didn't want Doncic anymore, that's no longer a possibility. Nowitzki will likely be the most iconic athlete in Dallas sports history, but is he under-valued by other NBA fans?
Mark Cuban seems to think so, saying as much to Rich Kleiman on the "Boardroom."
"I think while he was playing he was acknowledged because he was hitting all these milestones. The championship, 20,000 points, 30,000 points, the number of All-Star Game appearances. When he was playing, people truly appreciated him," Cuban started. "Now, he's appreciated in Dallas because of all the things he does in the community, and true Mavs fans remember and love him, they see the statue in front of the arena.
"But outside of Dallas, it's almost as if younger fans don't really understand the impact he had on the game. His ability to come in a change a game, his ability to shoot and score and rebound and do all of the things he needed to do to win. Ten straight years of 50-plus wins. That's unheard of in this day and age. And yet, kids—unless you're in a highlight film or on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube videos, you're not truly appreciated any longer. And that's not just Dirk, that's Patrick Ewing, guys we all really, truly loved and appreciated."
How Dirk Nowitzki Changed Basketball
WIthout Nowitzki, basketball would not be played how it is today. When he was drafted in 1998, the thought of a 7-footer shooting jumpshots was basically unheard of. Luckily, Nowitzki had Don Nelson as his coach, and he was willing to experiment with a German big man.
Nowitzki would go on to score more than 30,000 points in his career, finishing 7th all-time in scoring. Nowadays, a team can't operate without a power forward who can stretch the floor. Kevin Durant may have been playing center without Dirk Nowitzki.
Ironically, the Mavericks will test that theory of trying to be successful without shooting in the frontcourt this season with Anthony Davis at power forward and Dereck Lively II/Daniel Gafford at center.
