Are the Dallas Mavericks really the best fit for Cooper Flagg?
The Dallas Mavericks believe they have a franchise savior in Cooper Flagg. They made a colossal mistake when they traded away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, losing a lot of the fanbase in the process. Landing Flagg helped win some of those fans back.
However, is it the best fit for Flagg? Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor expressed his doubts about it on a recent episode of his show.
“When Cooper Flagg was drafted to Dallas, my first instinct was like, ‘Wow, this sucks for him,'” O’Connor explained. “He’s going into a team that their fans have left the franchise, that they feel betrayed after trading Luka, the immense expectations for you in a situation that is trying to win, but I don’t think that’s realistic.
“I think it’s going to get really frustrating for the Dallas Mavericks fans this year, and for Cooper, I wish he were on a team where they had a clear identity. This team does not. And that’s just disappointing to me. For a guy who is an unbelievable young player and unbelievable prospect."
Cooper Flagg Will Be Playing Out of Position This Season
It's not that the Mavericks don't have an identity, like O'Connor believes, it's more so that their identity may not be best fit for the NBA in 2025. Because Anthony Davis is dead set on playing power forward, a lot of people will be playing out of position, or their skill sets may not mesh alongside Davis.
For example, will Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford have the space they had previously to operate on the interior when Davis is on the floor? Davis has never been a great perimeter shooter, but he'll need to do so with this lineup.
And, to that same point, Cooper Flagg should probably be a power forward, but because of Davis, he'll be playing small forward. He'll also have the ball in his hands early in the season because of the injury to Kyrie Irving. But once Irving comes back, what is Flagg's role with the team going to look like.
One could even argue that Klay Thompson is better fit as a small forward, but he'll be playing shooting guard with the starting lineup. This team is loaded in the frontcourt, which is why many fans think another trade could be around the corner.
