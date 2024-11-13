Mavericks’ Klay Thompson Drains First 3-Pointer Against Former Team in Warriors Reunion
The Dallas Mavericks got off to a 5-5 start to their season, which comes as they've lost three of their last four games. They're now taking on one of the best teams in the league as they hit the road to take on the 8-2 Golden State Warriors to tip off NBA Cup group play.
Not only is it the first NBA Cup game of the season for Dallas -- it's also Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area to play his former team, which he won four championships with. Ahead of the matchup, the legendary sharpshooter didn't want to make much of his return.
“It’ll be good to see people I grinded with, obviously,” Thompson said. “But to me, it’s just another regular season game in November. Of course, there are bigger implications with the NBA Cup, so that’s what’s on my mind. I want to win that because I haven’t been a part of it yet.”
Of course, the Warriors made sure to give the former All-Star a tribute in his return game, especially with the fans being handed "Captain Klay" hats to honor him and his time with the club. Then the ball was tipped off and it was all business.
Naturally, Thopmson's first points agianst the Warriors came as he nailed a transition 3-pointer from a pass from Luka Doncic -- something Golden State fans are all too familiar with.
The Mavericks are looking to defeat a stout Warriors team, which thrives on both sides of the ball, to begin group play strong in the NBA Cup.
