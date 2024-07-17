Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Underwent Surgery to Repair Broken Hand
The Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that Kyrie Irving suffered a broken hand during a training session earlier this month. Irving's return timetable is unclear, but it does help that the injury was sustained to his non-shooting hand.
Without further information on the severity of the injury, there isn't a reported timetable for his return to basketball activities yet. Regardless, with NBA training camps not beginning for months, Irving has time to recover from his injury and be ready to participate with his Mavericks teammates.
Irving averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in 58 games. He was close to finishing his second 50/40/90 season by shooting 49.7% from the floor, 41.1% from beyond the arc, and 90.5% on free throws.
The Mavericks are eager to build on the success the team achieved after reaching the NBA Finals in the first full season with Irving playing next to Luka Doncic in the backcourt. With the help of Irving's recruiting efforts, the team brought Klay Thompson to Dallas on a three-year, $50 million contract in a move facilitated by a six-team sign-and-trade transaction.
Irving dealt with multiple injuries last season causing him to miss 24 regular season games, but he was available for all 22 postseason games in a run that led to the Finals. After returning from a sprained thumb on February 5, he closed the season appearing in 23 consecutive games, becoming the most he played in a row since 2016.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason