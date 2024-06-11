Mavericks' Luka Doncic Receiving Pain-Killing Injections During NBA Finals; Status for Game 3
DALLAS — As the Dallas Mavericks gear up for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Luka Doncic has dealt with various injuries, including a thoracic contusion (chest), a right knee sprain, and left ankle soreness.
Doncic was listed on the Mavericks' injury report for Game 3 as probable to play, with the only injury listed being the thoracic contusion. No longer did the the team list a right knee sprain as they had since late in the first round or left ankle soreness that had been listed since the Western Conference semifinals.
After Doncic's comment about his injury, ESPN reported that he received a pain-killing injection before Game 2 to help manage his thoracic contusion. He's expected to receive another injection before Game 3.
"Luka Doncic received a pain-killing injection before Game 2 to numb the area of his thoracic contusion, sources tell Malika Andrews and me," Tim MacMahon wrote. "The expectation is that Doncic will get another shot before Game 3."
Doncic still scored 32 points while recording 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and four steals in his Game 2 performance. However, Dallas's shooting struggles from deep outside of him have prevented it from generating enough offense to win this series, and it was trailing 2-0 entering Wednesday's game.
When asked about his chest injury, Doncic didn't want to get into details but exuded positivity. "I feel good," he said. "I don't want to get in any more details. But I feel good."
The expectation remains that Doncic will continue to power through his injuries during the NBA Finals. He's someone that always tries to play whenever it's possible.
The Mavericks face the urgent need to win Game 3 to avoid a commanding 3-0 series deficit, a practical impossibility to overcome. After Game 2, Doncic shared some keys to get back into the series. "We've got to make shots. We've got to make free throws and less turnovers," he said. "Those three things, I think, are the key to win."
