Mavericks receive positive injury updates on Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford
The Mavericks have received a positive update on several injured players in their front court, including Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford. Dallas has struggled mightily in the paint since losing all three of their options at the five, but may be returning some of these players sooner rather than later.
READ MORE: NBA analyst proposes Mavericks-Suns trade for Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson
Davis has been cleared for more on-court activity. The primary asset received in the Luka Doncic trade with the LA Lakers, Davis has been sidelined since his first game with his new franchise after playing a dominant three quarters. In order for the Mavericks to make any kind of playoff push, Davis is a crucial part of their team's lineup.
As for Dereck Lively II, who has been injured for the last 20+ games with a stress fracture in his right ankle, has been making progress according to the source. He as well as Davis will now be evaluated weekly as they attempt to return to the team before they are too far out of playoff contention to make a move towards the top 10 teams in the West.
The third injured center, Daniel Gafford, who has missed the last nine games with a knee sprain in his right leg, will be evaluated in two weeks after showing more progress recently.
The Mavericks are one of the most injured teams in the entire NBA, and will need some level of luck in order to compete for a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. It will require the return of multiple of these starters to maintain their spot as the 10-seed in the West, so these updates are good news.
READ MORE: Should the Dallas Mavericks trade Anthony Davis this summer?
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter