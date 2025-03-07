Should the Dallas Mavericks trade Anthony Davis this summer?
The Dallas Mavericks are hitting the panic button after trading Luka Doncic and seeing Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis go down with injuries.
Irving could be a free agent at the end of the season if he opts out of his contract, and if he does, CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn believes that the team should look to trade Davis.
Trade for Davis coming?
"Dallas has two chances left to control its own pick this decade. After the 2026 draft, they have no safe way to position themselves to add a notable young player. Their pick this year, given the injuries they've endured, will almost certainly be at the backend of the lottery. If they can weaken the roster enough, their pick next year could be closer to the front of it. Their next chance to do so after 2026 won't come until 2031," Quinn writes.
"Two lottery picks guarantee nothing, but remember, trading Davis would do more than just weaken next year's team. Such a deal would presumably net an impressive haul in its own right. Not nearly the sort of return teams would have given up for Dončić, but, well, Davis is already a sunk cost. This is where the Mavericks stand today.
"The 10-year Dončić window is closed. Most of the three-or-four-year Davis and Irving window is now closed, and it's no certainty that it ever re-opens. The Mavericks made their bed and now they have to sleep in it. Two lottery picks plus whatever they can get back for Davis and their other veterans may not be a slam dunk of a rebuild, but given the grim outlook this win-now plan faces after Irving's injury, it's still the best this team can do."
Trading Davis admits that the Doncic trade was a mistake, so it may be difficult for Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison to swallow his pride, but moving him could net the best possible outcome for Dallas moving forward.
