Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Fall to Wizards in Last-Second Road Loss

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Mavericks' struggles without Luka Doncic continued on Friday night, as they fell at the Washington Wizards, 119-118.

With Kristaps Porzigings in foul trouble, Dallas had to find a way to establish some offense against a formidable scoring unit in the Wizards. 

“His foul trouble was certainly an issue in the game,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “Everyone was involved with mistakes, including the coaching staff. It’s on all of us. We win and lose together.”

Unfortunately for Dallas, the balanced team effort, led by Seth Curry, that included seven different players hitting double-figures throughout the evening, wasn't enough, as Bradley Beal hit a buzzer-beating layup with .2 seconds remaining on the clock to help the Wizards survive. 

“We made a mistake on defense and they made a great play,” Carlisle said.

Curry's 20 points on 6-of 18 shooting led the Mavs, while Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19, and Jalen Brunson had 15 points with four assists. Dorian Finney-Smith also had 12 for Dallas, while 

Despite missing six of his final seven shots, Beal led the way for Washington with 29 points on 11-of-28 shooting, while handing out eight assists and grabbing five rebounds in the Washington win. 

Davis Bertans supplemented Beal's 29 with 20 points of his own, while Rui Hachimura added 17 points and six rebounds, and journeyman point guard Ish Smith had 14, six assists and six rebounds in 30 minutes of action. 

Shabazz Napier also had 14 points off of the bench from his reserve spot. 

The Mavs (31-21) will have a quick turnaround from their matchup in D.C., as they head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on the second end of a back-to-back on Saturday night. 

The Hornets upset the Mavs in overtime at the American Airlines Center in the previous meeting on January 4, despite a 39-point triple-double from Luka Doncic. Terry Rozier led the way for Charlotte, scoring 29 points to go along with eight assists and six rebounds. 

Another opportunity opens quickly with hopes that it closes properly. Will the Mavs learn how to finish games?

“We better hurry up, man,'' Finney-Smith said.

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Dubs42
Dubs42

Absolutely pathetic!!! Sorry but that’s what this loss is. Courtney Lee out of nowhere gets 17 mins? Why? Justin Jackson needs to play 3 mins a game and Broekoff too. Smh, and dammit play WCS more! I don’t get it.

Coach Brick
Coach Brick

Anybody want to talk about Carlisle's reluctance to use his coach's challenge? Ball was in the cylinder and cost us 2 points. Also would love for someone to explain exactly how Rick helps this team. If our offense is free play and we give up 119 to the lowly Wizards on defense, what is our coach actually good at? It certainly isn't the last 3 minutes of games. This team is useless without Luka. But don't worry, Mark and Donnie are happy with this team as is. What a joke.

Dubs42
Dubs42

Donnie needs to go get Marvin Williams to take the heat off this disgusting loss.

MavsFanRy
MavsFanRy

Ive noticed it Brick. He does seem to not use his challeng much.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Post-NBA Trade Deadline: Mark Cuban Wants ‘Great Core’ to ‘Grow Together’

Unlike last season, the Dallas Mavericks didn’t make any noise at this year’s NBA trade deadline, but greater opportunities to potentially add another core piece could be on the horizon.

Dalton Trigg

by

Dubs42

NBA Trade Deadline: How the Mavs (Again) Almost Got Danny Green

NBA Trade Deadline: How the Dallas Mavericks Worked With the Los Angeles Laker And (Again) Almost Got Danny Green

Mike Fisher

by

MavsFanRy

Mavs at Hornets GAMEDAY: When Will Dallas Start To Finish?

It's the Second Night of a Road Back-to-Back, One of the NBA's Greatest Challenges. And it's Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets GAMEDAY: When Will Dallas Start To Finish?

Mike Fisher

NEW: Deadline Tracker - 'When You Play In The NBA, You Sign Up To Possibly Be Traded,' Says Mavs Carlisle

NEW: DallasBasketball.com's NBA Trade Deadline Tracker is here, taking You to today's 2 p.m. CT deadline: 'When You Play In The NBA, You Sign Up To Possibly Be Traded,' Says Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle

Mike Fisher

by

izen

Soft Landing? Mavs at Wizards GAMEDAY Preview: Porzingis is IN

Tonight Marks the Beginning of a 'Soft Landing' Portion of the Dallas Mavericks' Schedule ... Our Mavs at Wizards GAMEDAY Preview As The Visitors are a Bit Bloodied and Broken - and Porzingis is IN

Mike Fisher

'Nothing From Nothing': What To Make Of Mavs Staying Quiet at NBA Trade Deadline

The Siren’s Call: The Dallas Mavs Are Quiet as a Mouse at the NBA Trade Deadline. Does Nothing From Nothing Mean Nothing?

T.J. Macias

Just Because Covington is Off of the Board Doesn't Mean the Mavs NBA Trade Pursuits are Finished

The Dallas Mavericks may have missed out on Robert Covington, but their lack of depth on the wing is still a concern that needs to be addressed as we approach the NBA Trade Deadline

Matt Galatzan

by

izen

Mavs Luka Doncic Drafted to ‘Team LeBron’ In NBA All-Star Game

Thursday Night’s NBA All-Star Draft Pitted Team Giannis Vs. Team LeBron and Featured LeBron’s Selection of Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: KP's Like Sam Elliott, Smilin' Nellie and Scoop On DFW Sports-Talk Radio Ratings

It's Time for Whitt's End, Where We Compare the Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis To Sam Elliott, Assume The Houston Rockets are Creating a Smilin' Nellie and Give You the Scoop On DFW Sports-Talk Radio Ratings

Richie Whitt

NBA Trade Deadline: If Mavs Are Out On Iguodala and Covington, Can They Get In On Bulls Zach LaVine?

Zach LaVine Could Be an ‘Under-the-Radar’ Trade Target for the Mavs at the Deadline

Dalton Trigg

by

Dalton Trigg