Grizzlies showing interest in Mavericks coach amid Jason Kidd-Knicks talk
The NBA coaching carousel continues to turn, and not just for head coaches. The Dallas Mavericks have already seen a fair amount of turnover on the staff since 2025, losing Slovenian native Marko Milic after the Luka Doncic trade, Darrell Armstrong after an aggravated assault charge, and Alex Jensen to the University of Utah.
The New York Knicks are also expected to be interested in head coach Jason Kidd for their opening, as they let go of Tom Thibodeau despite a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, their deepest playoff run since 2000. Whether or not the Mavericks will allow the Knicks to pursue Kidd, or if he's even interested, is unknown at this time.
Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley was among the initial candidates interviewed for the Phoenix Suns head coaching job, but he didn't make it past the first cutdown list. However, another team could be interested in him for another role.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported on his latest Substack that "the Memphis Grizzlies recently interviewed Dudley for a potential role on Tuomas Iisalo's first staff with the Grizzlies."
This rumor starts while the Spurs are also expressing interest in Mavs assistant Sean Sweeney to join Mitch Johnson's first staff, so Dallas could be getting an entirely revamped coaching staff this offseason.
Dudley has been an assistant with the Mavericks since he retired in 2021. He was with the Lakers as a player where Jason Kidd was an assistant coach, then followed Kidd to Dallas. Dudley has also led the team's Summer League team.
Iisalo stepped in for Taylor Jenkins when the Grizzlies made the surprising move to fire him near the end of the season. Iisalo went 4-5 in the regular season after the shocking dismissal and his team was swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.
