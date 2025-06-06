Dallas Basketball

Spurs looking to poach Mavericks coach amid latest Jason Kidd rumors

The Dallas Mavericks could be facing a lot of coaching turnover this offseason.

Austin Veazey

Oct 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; (from left) Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley and assistant coach Greg St. Jean and head coach Jason Kidd and assistant coach Sean Sweeney during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have already seen a fair amount of coaching turnover in 2025, losing three assistant coaches. Alex Jensen left to become the head coach for Utah Men's Basketball, Slovenian native Marko Milic left after the Luka Doncic trade, and Darrell Armstrong was arrested during the season for aggravated assault and was quickly removed from the staff after that.

Rumors have also swirled since the minute the job opened that the New York Knicks were interested in Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. They're expected to formally request permission from the Mavs to pursue Kidd in the coming days.

Feb 28, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney during warmups before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Assistant coaches Jared Dudley and Sean Sweeney were involved with the opening for the Phoenix Suns head coach, with Sweeney making it to the top five candidates before they went with Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott. That's not the only team pursuing Sweeney tough, it seems.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported in his latest Substack that "the San Antonio Spurs... have expressed strong interest in trying to hire Sweeney away from Dallas to work alongside new Spurs full-time head coach Mitch Johnson."

Mitch Johnson was the Spurs' interim coach while Gregg Popovich was recovering from a stroke, but he was named the team's official head coach soon after the season. It's their first coaching change since 1996, and Johnson has only been with the Spurs since he started his NBA coaching career. Having some outside help could be big for a team that has big aspirations with Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and the second overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Sweeney has been with Kidd for every year of Kidd's head coaching resume. There's a world where if Kidd does end up leaving for New York the Mavericks promote Sweeney to head coach, but they're a few steps away from that becoming a reality right now.

