Naji Marshall impressed Mavericks last year, can he do it again?
During a tumultuous 2024-25 season for the Dallas Mavericks, a year marred by both bad luck and self-inflicted wounds, certain players still managed to stand out and rise above the noise. There are obvious examples, like Kyrie Irving, but there were still others who played admirably despite the chaotic surroundings.
One of those athletes was forward Naji Marshall, who signed with Dallas during free agency prior to the start of the 2025 season, presumably to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks had just lost wing Derrick Jones Jr., and needed to fill that spot with a high-energy free agent, which they found in the former Pelicans rotational player.
Marshall aimed to replace the talented wing, bringing his own brand of defensive-minded basketball to a Dallas roster that needed it. Of course, with the way the season went – the Luka Doncic and Quentin Grimes trades, the firing of the training staff, and the rash of injuries immediately after – Marshall did not get the opportunity to compete in an NBA Finals with Dallas last season.
Still, he was highly effective over 69 regular-season games with the Mavericks, even after Doncic's departure. He averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists last season while shooting 50.8% from the field and 81.3% from the free-throw line, all while providing high motor and an excellent defensive presence on the perimeter.
At 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, Marshall, who went undrafted in 2020 out of Xavier, signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, gradually becoming a bigger piece of their rotation until his breakout season in 2022-23, where he averaged career highs in games played, minutes, points, and field-goal percentage.
After seeing a bit of a dip in some of those categories in 2023-24, he, as previously mentioned, signed with the Dallas Mavericks, where he became an integral part of the lineup, starting 31 games and averaging 27.8 minutes per game.
How Naji Marshall can fit with Cooper Flagg
As the Mavericks shift into the Cooper Flagg era, ostensibly focused on the defensive side of the ball, Marshall's role will become even more crucial. Though he and Flagg technically play the same position, Marshall will, regardless, continue to factor into this team's future. He has already developed a leadership role within the franchise.
Though he will not have Doncic to help create offense for him, his ability to attack the basket from the perimeter will be key for this team in the minutes he is on the floor. He is not and never has been a three-point threat, so taking that out of the equation, he will have to find other ways to contribute on the offensive end.
His two-way versatility will be needed for this team – if he can replicate last season's stats and continue to provide the effort he always has on defense, Marshall can help this team to improve on last season's failures.
