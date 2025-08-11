Ex-Mavericks standout's future with 76ers still unclear
Quentin Grimes is one of four restricted free agents who have yet to sign a long-term deal with his team. The Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline, partially because they couldn't come to an agreement before last season on an extension, and they knew he could demand big money this offseason.
However, Grimes is currently caught in limbo while working out a long term deal, the same thing Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Cam Thomas are going through with their respective organizations.
ESPN provided an update on Grimes' situation, saying he's in a position battle and doesn't have much leverage.
"He's a talented player who should be generating offers", Tim Bontemps wrote. "But he's a restricted free agent and hardly any teams have cap space to pursue him, leaving him in a difficult position to negotiate.
"Grimes would also be in a battle for playing time on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster. The team's past two first-round picks -- Jared McCain, who was the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year last season before he had season-ending meniscus surgery, and VJ Edgecombe, this year's third pick -- play the same position. The 76ers are building around another guard, Tyrese Maxey, moving forward.
"There's also uncertainty about Joel Embiid's and Paul George's health issues. If Grimes accepts the qualifying offer from Philadelphia -- rather than paying him a long-term, eight-figure annual contract -- the 76ers could enter the season a few million dollars into the luxury tax, allowing them to potentially dip under it if this season goes like last season."
Grimes blossomed in his 28 games with the 76ers he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG with some of the best efficiency numbers of his career: 46.9% from the floor and 37.3% from three. Were he an unrestricted free agent, he'd have been at the top of the market. However, he's trying to wade through the waters as everyone else.
Is the Qualifying Offer the Best Option for Quentin Grimes?
Although the 76ers remain confident that they can re-sign Grimes, but what is best for Grimes? Is it opting into qualifying offer worth around $8.7 million?
The logjam on the wing makes that risky, because his playing time with Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe may make things difficult for Grimes to stand out like he wants. If he wants a lucrative long-term deal, it may be best to try and find that now.
