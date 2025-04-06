NBA Analyst ranks Mavericks among biggest disappointments
Things have definitely not gone according to plan for the Dallas Mavericks so far this season.
After a run to the NBA Finals, they no longer have either of their top two scorers from that team and are likely facing the Play-In Tournament next week, so long as they don't collapse in the final few games of the season.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale named the Mavs as the second-biggest disappointment in the NBA this season behind the Phoenix Suns.
Mavs have disappointed this season
"It would have been easier to slot the Dallas Mavericks (slightly) lower if Kyrie Irving hadn't suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. That injury not only compromises this season but also potentially next year, too," Favale writes.
"Kyrie returning in a timely manner would improve Dallas' outlook, although it's debatable how much it would. He's at the age (33) where we must wonder whether he'll regain his All-NBA form or anything close to it. Even if he does, we must trust that him and an aging Anthony Davis will remain healthy moving forward. And if they do, we must then place trust in the front office that...traded Luka Dončić.
"The Mavericks' depth gives them unique appeal at full strength. Especially on defense, where a 21-year-old Dereck Lively II can wreck worlds in tandem in AD (when healthy). The Mavs also have the matching salaries and just enough draft picks to enter glitzier trade discussions.
"These silver linings are not glittery enough to offset their own draft-pick commitments, though.
"Dallas has this year's first-round pick and next year's first. After that, it doesn't control its own first-rounder outright again until 2031. Its capacity to reset in the event that the current core doesn't pan out is nonexistent, and the margin for error gets slimmer still if team president Nico Harrison triples down this summer at the expense of additional draft equity."
The Mavs are back in action on Wednesday as they host Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
