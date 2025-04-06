Clippers blow out Mavericks for second night in a row, 135-104
For the second consecutive night, the Clippers blew out the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, this time by a score of 135-104 after the 114-91 result on April 4. It was complete domination from the first quarter by the Clip Show, who outscored Dallas 33-21 over the first 12 minutes, and, like the first game, never looked back.
The only quarter the Mavericks won in this game was the second, 31-28, losing the other three periods by a combined 34 points after a 44-30 third and a 30-22 fourth. Dallas shot a putrid 7-for-27 from beyond the arc and 43% from the field overall, while the Clippers recorded a blistering 56%, 54-for-96. Lacking defensive effort and completely lacking offensive identity have become this team's calling card as of late.
It was another complete embarrassment for a Dallas team that has gotten used to being on the wrong side of these kinds of games ever since the baffling Luka Doncic trade with the Lakers. As often as that move is brought up, it simply can't be overstated the damage done in one move by a franchise to itself.
The difference tonight of course was that Anthony Davis actually played, yet his 27 points and nine rebounds were not enough to stop the onslaught of Clippers scorers, of which they had three over 25 points in James Harden (29), Kawhi Leonard (29), and Ivica Zubac (25). Harden also gashed the Mavericks with his passing game, dishing 14 dimes as well as recording seven rebounds. It was a vintage James Harden performance, down to the efficient scoring on 10-for-19 and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.
For Dallas, the aforementioned Davis led the way with 27, while also getting 18 from Kai Jones, 14 from Klay Thompson, and 12 from PJ Washington. Once again, the Mavericks' playmaking struggles came to fruition as they had 18 total assists to 18 turnovers in the game, whereas the Clippers had 31 assists and 22 turnovers. The differential of 13 makes it obvious that the Clippers are on another level from the Mavericks in terms of creation ability.
It is truly painful to watch this once-flourishing franchise crumble into obscurity in one season. It seems to get worse every game, and it makes one wonder how much more a fanbase can take after a season of bad luck as well as self-inflicted wounds. Hopefully, there is some positive development in the NBA Draft, but as it stands now, they will barely be in the lottery, meaning they will not be getting a franchise-changer, at least not one that is a star off of the bat. Teams tank years to land a player like Luka Doncic, and yet they traded him away.
The Mavericks are back in action on Wednesday, at home, against the Lakers and Doncic, who will certainly have revenge on his mind.
