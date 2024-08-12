Klay Thompson's Return Game For Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors Revealed
As soon as the pen hit the paper for Klay Thompson's signing with the Dallas Mavericks, his eventual return game to the Bay Area was going to be one of the most-anticipated games of the 2024-25 season. Some thought the NBA would give it an opening day or Christmas Day time slot but they had other ideas.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Klay Thompson will be making his first return to the Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, November 12th. It will be his first time ever playing against the Warriors after spending 13 years with the franchise.
Thompson signed a 3-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks this offseason to leave the only franchise he'd ever known in Golden State. According to reports, he wanted to feel desired by an organization after negotiations with the Warriors turned sour. He turned down less money over less. years to join the Mavs over the Los Angeles Lakers because he believes Dallas has a better chance of winning a championship.
The future Hall-of-Famer won four championships with the Warriors, making five All-Star Games and two All-NBA teams while pairing with Stephen Curry as one of the greatest backcourts in the history of the NBA. Thompson sits sixth all-time in made three-pointers and still made 39% of his threes last year in what was considered a "down" season.
The Mavericks are hopeful Thompson is the missing link they need to win a championship after reaching the NBA Finals last season. While they bowed out in five games to the Celtics, a floor-spacer of Thompson's caliber should help open the floor for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to operate.
