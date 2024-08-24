Mavericks Icon Dirk Nowitzki Wishes For Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic to Join Forces in Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks have a high-powered offense with Luka Doncic as the conductor. He's put up some generational numbers, averaging 28.7 points per game over his six-year career.
The 25-year-old forward has yet to bring home a regular season MVP or championship trophy, but both feel like they will come in due time. Someone who has accomplished those things would make for a perfect teammate for Doncic -- that being Denver Nuggets franchise center Nikola Jokic.
The three-time MVP and NBA Champion would be an elite teammate for Doncic, though Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has one hope should the two ever team up. He wants it to happen in Dallas.
"I hope that would be in Dallas," Nowitzki said to reporters, via Eurohoops' Cesare Milanti. "I'm not sure if that will ever happen, but obviously both are two of the best players in the world, if not the best players in the world."
Both Doncic and Jokic are absolutely dominant in the NBA. They are both motors to two high-powered offenses in the league, both having led their team to the NBA Finals and multiple Western Conference Finals appearances in recent years.
Now, Doncic already has an incredible offensive core. Two elite offensive talents are playing alongside him next season, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. With the trio, the Mavericks should have a high ceiling.
Still, the hypothetical addition of Jokic in Dallas alongside Doncic is fun, and there's good reason for Nowitzki to want it to happen on the Mavericks.
Nowitzki spent his entire legendary 21-year career in Dallas, leading the team to their illustrious 2011 championship, raising the franchise's lone banner.
"They both have a great relationship with each other, they respect each other and like each other genuinely. They spend time with each other," Nowitzki continued. "I'm not sure, but of course, we want Luka in Dallas as long as we can. Hopefully, he finishes his career there, but I love Jokic's game, how he plays the game with passion, and the skill level as a big is unbelievable. They're both incredible players."
Doncic can follow suit as it pertains to Nowitzki's career and how he spent the entirety of it in Dallas. The Mavericks forward seems destined to bring more hardware to the club, and, should he play his career out with the team,
