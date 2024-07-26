Warriors' Draymond Green is 'Happy As Hell' With Klay Thompson Signing With Mavericks
It's been a little less than a month since the Dallas Mavericks agreed to bring in Klay Thompson on a 3-year, $50 million deal. It's taken some time for the Warriors' mainstays, such as Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, to get used to Thompson not being in the Bay Area anymore.
Green recently went on a joint podcast with Jeff Teague and dropped a surprising quote about Thompson leaving, saying he's happy the sharpshooter is gone. “I’m happy as hell he gone. The reason I’m happy he’s gone is because he wasn’t happy no more. As a brother, I only want what’s best for you, not what’s best for me, not what’s best for this team."
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' P.J. Washington Throws First Pitch at Texas Rangers Game
Originally, Draymond Green was very emotional about Thompson departing Golden State, spending a long time on his podcast discussing the subject. Now he's accepted Thompson's departure and is happy that Thompson feels wanted in Dallas.
Thompson and Green won four championships as part of Golden State's dynasty run in the late 2010s, capping it off with a win over the Boston Celtics in 2022. The hope was they could all spend their entire careers with the Warriors and Stephen Curry but their front office didn't make Thompson feel like a priority in negotiations.
Despite two major surgeries, Thompson still averaged over 17 PPG last season while shooting close to 39% from three-point range. He should provide quality spacing for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks firmly believe Thompson is the missing piece they need to win an NBA championship.
READ MORE: Former Dallas Mavericks Veteran Inks New Deal With Indiana Pacers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter