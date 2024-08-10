LeBron James' Performance Vs. Serbia Puts Him With Mavs' Luka Doncic in Rarified Air

Only three players have recorded a triple-double in Olympic history.



Alexander Belov (USSR): 23 PTS, 14 REB, 10 AST vs. Canada in 1976.



LeBron James (USA): 11 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST vs. Australia in 2012



Luka Dončić (Slovenia): 16 PTS, 10 REB, 18 AST vs. France in 2021.



