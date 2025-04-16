NBA insider reports on Dirk Nowitzki's feelings about Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have had as poor of a four-three-month stretch of PR as you'll ever see from an NBA franchise, as from the moment they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, everything they've done has been the wrong move. That fire was only fueled on Tuesday after GM Nico Harrison and CEO Rick Welts did a roundtable with select local media members that made the entire front office look like buffoons.
Part of that roundtable was a quote about franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki, essentially saying he can't have a say in the team if he's not around. This left fans wondering why it seems like the team is pushing out Dirk.
ESPN's NBA writer Tim MacMahon revealed on the latest episode of the "Hoop Collective" podcast that "Dirk is completely turned off by this franchise," warning that MacMahon will have more on it after the season is over.
Mavericks fans are a fiercely loyal fanbase, which is part of the reason they were so upset after the Luka Doncic trade. But pushing Dirk Nowitzki away from the franchise may be the straw that breaks the camel's back. There is arguably no athlete in the history of Dallas sports more beloved than Dirk Nowitzki, and making him upset is a surefire way to have fans stop supporting the team entirely.
Nowitzki spent 21 seasons with the Mavericks, scoring more than 30,000 points, winning an MVP in 2007, and leading the franchise to its first (and only, for the foreseeable future) championship in 2011. It's notable that the only two NBA games that he's attended since the Luka Doncic trade are Doncic's first game for the Lakers and Doncic's first game back in Dallas. He loved Doncic and saw him as the perfect player to pass the franchise's torch to. For him to be treated like this by the team Nowitzki once loved has to feel like a stab in the back.
