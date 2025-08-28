NBA mock trade idea gives Mavericks much-needed $112 million sharpshooter
The Dallas Mavericks have fully embraced the moniker "defense wins championships" with their moves over the last few months, from dealing Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis, to drafting two-way wizard Cooper Flagg out of Duke with their top overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Though they have built a team with several top-notch pieces on that end of the floor, it never hurts to add players that provide a lift on both offense and defense. These "3-and-D" wings are important to any team that wants to compete for a championship, and that is no different for a Dallas roster that is low on elite shooting threats.
In a mock trade proposed by Bleacher Report, the Mavericks would send PJ Washington, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Max Christie, and their 2029 first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for extremely talented 3-and-D wing Trey Murphy III, who just recorded a career-high in points (21.2) and assists (3.5) per game.
Would This Be an Overpay For the Mavericks?
While this may be considered an overpay by some, many experts would also say this trade makes a lot of sense for both sides, if either side were willing to engage in discussions about it. Murphy III is an elite sniper for his position, a career 38.3% three-point shooter. Though he shot 36.1% last season, he was doing so on nearly eight attempts per game, meaning he is not afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc.
Overall, last season, he put up the aforementioned 21.2 points and 3.5 assists, but also grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game. The argument against this trade would mostly lie on the PJ Washington side of things, as he himself averaged 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting a higher percentage from three than Murphy III did last season (though on about half as many attempts).
Christie is also a piece on which the Mavericks are high, though he could be considered trade fodder in the right deal. Prosper has been on the chopping block recently anyway, and the 2029 first-round pick is not going to be as valuable if the Lakers become a perennial contender, as they are attempting to do by building around Doncic.
If any Mavericks fan reading this is not a fan of the trade, be not afraid – these potential trades nearly never come to fruition (unless it's for one of the best players in franchise history, Luka Doncic). Still, if Dallas is looking to make a real splash in the trade market, gunning for a piece like Trey Murphy III could be a step in the right direction.
