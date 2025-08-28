Mavericks' season projections are in, here's why they're not wrong
The Dallas Mavericks believe they are a championship contender, but is that realistic for this season? Kyrie Irving is out for likely half of the season, a rookie is likely their second-most important player, and they're relying on D'Angelo Russell coming off his worst season to rebound into form.
ESPN released their season predictions for each team this week, and they have the Dallas Mavericks as a Play-In team with a 44-38 record, the 8th seed in the Western Conference.
"The West is so crowded with contenders that a couple of them will inevitably be bumped into this bracket, forced to play an extra game or two with their playoff hopes on the line," ESPN's Anthony Slater wrote. "That's particularly dangerous for older teams like the Warriors and Mavericks, who will likely spend the final month of the season in a full-out standings sprint and won't get the extra week of pre-playoff rest the top teams receive."
In case you were curious, the top six, in order, was Oklahoma City, Houston, Denver, Minnesota, LA Clippers, and LA Lakers.
This is the Range Mavericks Fans Should Expect
The 2026-27 season always felt like the more realistic chance for a championship run than this season. Given that Irving is expected to be out for so long, the lack of perimeter shooting or creators. and questions about the roster construction overall, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dallas stumble out of the gates.
The goal for this team should to be at or within a few games of .500 for Kyrie Irving's return, whether that's in January or after the All-Star break. If that happens, they can make a dash for the final few months of the season and at least try to get the 7th or 8th seed, which would mean they'd only have to win one out of two games to make the playoffs.
If they can get into the playoffs and get Cooper Flagg some playoff experience, that's all they need to call this season a success and move into next season with some confidence, and hopefully fully healthy.
