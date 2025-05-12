Dallas Mavericks 2025 NBA Draft Lottery Preview
The Dallas Mavericks will be picking in the Lottery for the second time in the last three seasons, as bad trades and horrible injuries ruined the 2024-25 season. The Luka Doncic trade especially seemed to send everything into a spiral, going from a title contender to missing the playoffs entirely in two months.
A 120-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament ended the Mavs' season, and now Nico Harrison and the Mavs will look to do what the franchise has never done before to secure a top talent in the draft; jump up thanks to some ping pong balls.
READ MORE: Recent Mavericks changes signal unfortunate Nico Harrison news
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will be held Monday, May 12th at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN from Chicago. Dallas will be represented by Rolando Blackman, a franchise icon who the team selected 9th overall in the 1981 Draft.
The Mavericks currently hold the 11th-best odds of winning the 1st overall pick after winning a random draw against the Chicago Bulls, who finished with the same 39-43 record. That gives Dallas a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery.
There are only six selections the Mavericks can receive: 1st (1.8% chance), 2nd (2.0%), 3rd (2.2%), 4th (2.5%), 11th (77.6%), and 12th (13.5%). Dallas has never jumped up in the lottery in 17 chances, but they have fallen 12 spots in their time. Every team is praying to jump to the first pick in order to grab Cooper Flagg, a transcendent talent.
Here are the Mavericks' 17 all-time lottery selections: 1985 Detlef Schrempf (8th overall), 1986 Roy Tarpley (7th overall), 1989 Randy White (8th overall), 1991 Doug Smith (6th overall), 1992 Jim Jackson (4th overall), 1993 Jamal Mashburn (4th overall), 1994 Jason Kidd (2nd overall), 1995 Cherokee Parks (12th overall), 1996 Samaki Walker (9th overall), 1998 Robert "Tractor" Traylor (6th overall, traded on draft night for Dirk Nowitzki), 2000 Etan Thomas (12th overall), 2013 Kelly Olynyk (13th overall, traded for Lucas Nogueira, who was traded for Shane Larkin), 2017 Dennis Smith Jr. (9th overall), 2018 Trae Young (5th overall, traded for Luka Doncic), and 2023 Cason Wallace (10th overall, traded for Dereck Lively II. They owed their 1990 lottery selection (9th overall) to the Miami Heat and their 2019 lottery selection (10th overall) to the Atlanta Hawks.
READ MORE: Lakers' Jeanie Buss makes admission about Mavericks' Anthony Davis
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter