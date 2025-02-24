NBA rescinds technical foul on Klay Thompson after horrific missed call in Mavericks-Warriors
The Dallas Mavericks were blown out in Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Golden State Warriors, 126-102, ending the season with a 2-2 split. Klay Thompson likely hoped to have a better record against his former team, but this game was over quickly, as a 16-0 run by the Warriors in the first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game.
Early in the second quarter, as the Mavericks were attempting an early comeback, Klay Thompson was fouled on a three-point attempt that went uncalled, and he was upset about it, constantly talking to officials about it, even during the ensuing possession by the Warriors, which led to a technical foul being called on him. Here's a look at the missed foul on the NBA's page, as Brandin Podziemski got Thompson on his shooting arm.
The NBA announced on Monday afternoon that they've rescinded the technical foul call on Thompson, which will save him a few thousand dollars. He's usually very mild-mannered, but facing his former team for the fourth time gave him some extra motivation, and Draymond Green loved the original technical call. But it seems the NBA agreed that Thompson had a right to be mad.
The emotions will likely remain high on Tuesday night, as Dallas travels to Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the first matchup against them since the infamous Luka Doncic trade. Doncic is coming off his best game of the season against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, and will likely look to ride that momentum into Tuesday's game.
