Dallas Basketball

NBA rescinds technical foul on Klay Thompson after horrific missed call in Mavericks-Warriors

Klay Thompson is usually mild-mannered, but he was right to be mad about this missed call.

Austin Veazey

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks were blown out in Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Golden State Warriors, 126-102, ending the season with a 2-2 split. Klay Thompson likely hoped to have a better record against his former team, but this game was over quickly, as a 16-0 run by the Warriors in the first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game.

Early in the second quarter, as the Mavericks were attempting an early comeback, Klay Thompson was fouled on a three-point attempt that went uncalled, and he was upset about it, constantly talking to officials about it, even during the ensuing possession by the Warriors, which led to a technical foul being called on him. Here's a look at the missed foul on the NBA's page, as Brandin Podziemski got Thompson on his shooting arm.

READ MORE: Former Mavericks coach defends Luka Doncic's work ethic

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates after he makes a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NBA announced on Monday afternoon that they've rescinded the technical foul call on Thompson, which will save him a few thousand dollars. He's usually very mild-mannered, but facing his former team for the fourth time gave him some extra motivation, and Draymond Green loved the original technical call. But it seems the NBA agreed that Thompson had a right to be mad.

The emotions will likely remain high on Tuesday night, as Dallas travels to Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the first matchup against them since the infamous Luka Doncic trade. Doncic is coming off his best game of the season against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, and will likely look to ride that momentum into Tuesday's game.

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving sounds off before facing Luka Doncic in Mavericks-Lakers matchup

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News