NBA writer predicts another trade between Mavericks and Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks will be looking for ways to change their team throughout the entire offseason after missing the playoffs.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley explains why the Mavericks and Lakers could make another trade surrounding Daniel Gafford.
Gafford to the Lakers?
"The Mavericks could help put that partnership back together. They 'quietly sniffed around' about a Gafford deal at this deadline, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, and they have incentive to keep searching," Buckley wrote.
"Dallas' frontcourt grew expensive when it made Anthony Davis the centerpiece of its return package for Dončić. The price tag is going up soon, too, with Dereck Lively II becoming extension-eligible next offseason.
"Gafford has a single season left on his contract. Dallas would have a hard time covering the cost of his next one with the amount of coin it has already committed to Davis and will commit to Lively sooner than later.
"So Gafford should be gettable. And probably not for some exorbitant asking price. A future first and salary-filler might do the trick, although maybe the Mavs try to squeeze out one more asset just knowing that doing another deal with the Lakers may not look the greatest.
"That's still probably worth it to L.A.
"This club knows Gafford works well with Dončić, and every move it makes for the foreseeable future should be about enhancing its new franchise face. Gafford sets solid screens, finishes above the rim, hits the glass and protects the paint. He does everything you'd want a big man in a Dončić-led offense to do."
Once the NBA Finals come to an end and free agency begins, the Mavs should become a lot busier on the trade front.
