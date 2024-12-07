New Name Added to Mavericks' Injury Report For Matchup Against Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night for their one game in Canada this season. Dallas is riding a six-game winning streak and is looking to extend against a team respectfully tanking. This isn't the Washington Wizards who rarely have a competitive game.
Dallas will still be without Dante Exum (wrist surgery) and Naji Marshall (upper respiratory infection), but a new name was added from their win over the Wizards on Thursday night.
READ MORE: Mavericks at Raptors: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
Jaden Hardy is listed as doubtful for this game with an ankle injury. He fell hard late in Thursday night's win while converting an and-one. He'd stay in the game to shoot the free throw but would exit the game after that and go to the locker room. With him being only listed as doubtful, it's likely not to be a serious injury.
Naji Marshall will have been out for a week by the time this game is over battling this respiratory infection. He's traveled with the team and has been animated on the bench, but it's taken him some time to get over this.
Toronto will be without Bruce Brown (reconditioning) and Immanuel Quickley (UCL tear). Kelly Olynyk (back strain), Jakob Poeltl (illness), and Davion Mitchell (right hip stiffness) are all questionable to play.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd Gets Honest About Dallas Mavericks 'Messed Up' Schedule
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter