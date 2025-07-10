New report on Mavericks forward's contract extension talks
The Dallas Mavericks have had a mostly quiet offseason when it comes to the roster. Besides drafting Cooper Flagg, signing D'Angelo Russell, and retaining Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum, and Kyrie Irving, they really haven't had as much movement as other teams. Gafford and Exum's deals are still waiting to become official, but those moves are expected to be done soon.
That should leave the team's roster set in stone, mainly. They'll have 16 players signed and will need to trade or release a player eventually, but the Mavericks also want to make sure they have the best possible chance to win a championship in the next few years.
Once Gafford's deal is signed, they'll only have a few players entering the last year of their deals: Brandon Williams, Dwight Powell, and P.J. Washington. However, Washington becomes extension-eligible on August 29th, and a deal could be getting done there.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon recently appeared on the DLLS Mavs podcast from the Las Vegas Summer League, where he revealed, "I anticipate PJ [Washington] will sign an extension next month and I think it’s probably going to be at a number that he will be very tradeable on…”
Gafford's deal is also believed to be a very tradeable salary, as he agreed to sign for the most that he could increase his salary by without being limited by the re-signed players' trade restriction.
Washington quickly became a beloved figure in the franchise after Dallas sent Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a future first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for him at the 2024 trade deadline. His toughness instantly turned Dallas' defense around, turning them into the NBA Finals contender that they became.
Having grown up in the Dallas area, Washington has also loved being a Maverick and would probably like to be one long-term. But, Nico Harrison is Nico Harrison, and he could trade anyone. Washington dealt with some injuries last year, as most players on the Mavs did, but he still averaged 14.7 PPG and a career-high 7.8 RPG while shooting 38.1% from three. He's the type of player every contending team would want with his defensive versatility, three-point shooting, and toughness, which is why the Mavs would likely be better off keeping him.
