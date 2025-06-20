Mavericks showing interest in trade for Celtics NBA champion
The Dallas Mavericks are arguably the biggest domino for NBA player movement this offseason. Everyone knows that they need a point guard while Kyrie Irving works his way back from his ACL injury, and many teams are looking to see what the Mavs do before solidifying their plans. Many point guards would also probably like to play with Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, Klay Thompson, and the rest of the roster.
Trading for a guard seems to be the likeliest route, as Dallas doesn't have the financial flexibility to sign a proven talent in free agency unless they're willing to sign for a minimum. And one Boston Celtics guard is continuously being brought up.
The Celtics are looking to cut salary this offseason as they are facing a massive tax bill due to the second apron tax penalties. Among the names they could be looking to move is Jrue Holiday, who is coming off a season averaging 11.1 PPG while shooting 35.3% from three, but he's still a really good defender at 35 years old.
The Athletic recently highlighted reasons why the Mavericks should trade for Jrue Holiday, saying, "The Mavericks have one point guard who will be healthy on opening night next season. That’s Brandon Williams, who spent most of last season on a two-way deal. Kyrie Irving won’t be back in the lineup until 2026 as he recovers from a torn ACL. Dallas needs someone who can pick up the ball-handling slack while Irving is out and still make sense alongside Irving once he returns. Holiday can do both of these things — and he fits Harrison’s defense-first ethos, too."
They also indicated that sources have told them that the Mavericks have been seen as a potential fit for Holiday by other teams around the NBA.
Jake Fischer also indicated that the Mavericks and Sacramento Kings have been the two teams to show "preliminary interest" in the veteran guard. But what would a trade look like that would make sense for all sides?
Twitter/X account CBAMavs proposed the following trade:
Dallas receives: Jrue Holiday 2025 first-round pick (ATL, 22nd overall), 2025 first-round pick (BOS, 28th), 2025 second-round pick (BOS via Wizards, 32nd) future second-round pick (ATL)
Boston receives: Caleb Martin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Brooklyn Nets receive: Jaden Hardy, future second-round pick (BOS)
Atlanta Hawks receive: Daniel Gafford
The biggest snag here is all of the picks the Celtics would be sending out. According to reports, they view Jrue Holiday as a positive asset and don't want to have to attach picks to get off of his salary. But he's 35 years old and still has three years and nearly $102 million remaining on the contract extension he just signed. Not many teams are lining up to pay that.
It's also unclear why the Hawks would be interested in this, as they have a lot invested in Onyeka Okongwu at center and likely want to see what he can develop into before they'd trade for another starter-caliber center.
