Olivier-Maxence Prosper Struggles Offensively in Mavericks' Summer League Opener
The Dallas Mavericks played their first game at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, losing 90-89 to the Utah Jazz. The Mavs lead by as many as 11 points shortly after halftime, but allowed a 30-11 run, shifting the momentum of the game.
Despite the score being 70-64 in favor of the Mavericks entering the fourth quarter, the Jazz outscored Dallas 26-to-19 to close the game for the victory. In true Summer League fashion, the Mavs nearly overcame shooting just 38.2% from the floor and 29.6% from the perimeter.
“Obviously they got a lot of vets there, they switched a lot of ball screens, a lot of turnovers, driving and getting bad shot selections, and we knew that was going to happen,” Mavs summer league coach Jared Dudley said. “That was a team that, as you see, a lot of talent, a lot of first-round picks, a lot of vets.
“Give them credit. I remember last year when we played OKC, it’s hard to prep for when you have two guys who are picking and popping, which they had," Dudley added. "We got to the free throw line 32 times, we attacked. It’s a play here and there, man, and credit them.”
The focus of this year's Summer Mavs is Olivier-Maxence Prosper’s development. The goal is to demonstrate that he's ready to emerge as a rotation player during the upcoming NBA season. He totaled 11 points, six rebounds, and two steals. He shot 2 of 11 overall and missed his four three-point attempts. He did go 7 of 8 on free throws to help salvage his night.
“I thought O-max did a good job of attacking the basket,” Dudley said. “I think O-Max, he wants it so bad (and) we want it for him, and sometimes we have to do a better job of finding him. O-Max was playing a little bit in a crowd, and sometimes you just got to run with the ball, and sometimes if you have it, get off it. He got to the free throw line
“I thought defensively he was good, but we just have to see every game improve," Dudley explained. "And for him, the first thing is shot selection. Shot selection and spacingMavs. For him, when he doesn’t do it, it magnifies because of how strong he plays looks kind of wild at times.”
Brandon Williams was the Mavericks’ top performer with 21 points, five assists, and four rebounds. A.J. Lawson added 16 points and eight rebounds but shot 4 of 16 from the floor and went 1 of 5 from deep. Dallas’ only addition from the 2024 NBA Draft, Melvin Ajinca, pitched in 13 points and five rebounds. Another intriguing element was Jamarion Sharp, the 7-foot-5 center, who blocked four shots and grabbed six boards in 23 minutes.
“I feel like it probably was just fatigue,” Lawson said. “All the guys were probably just tired and not really communicating on the defense part and not getting back on defense and rebounding. We just got to do better as a team, especially guys like me, B-Will, O-Max as leaders of the team.”
The Mavericks faced chances to salvage the game when down 89-88 with 7.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Lawson was at the free throw line but missed the first shot, prompting him to intentionally miss the second to give the Mavericks a chance at another possession.
“Honestly, I thought I was going to make it, but (it went) in and out,” Lawson said of his missed free throw. “It hurt. I just got to focus in, control my breathing and just knock it down. If I made both (free throws) the odds of the game would change, I feel like. But I’ll get it back next time.”
Ajinca was called for a foul against Kenny Lofton Jr. with only 0.2 seconds left. A failed coach’s challenge from Dudley resulted in the call being upheld but the officiating crew added time for Utah with 2.1 seconds to play. Loften split his free throw attempts, but Prosper missed a desperation heave.
The Mavericks will face the Memphis Grizzlies on July 15 at 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter