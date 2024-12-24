3 Realistic Trade Targets To Help Mavericks Secure Frontcourt
Reports started surfacing over the weekend that the Dallas Mavericks are exploring trades to secure their frontcourt, as they don't have a true backup to P.J. Washington. The team's rebounding and defense take a big hit when he's not playing, and the Mavs would like to shore up their depth.
Kyle Kuzma was already ruled out as a potential option by Marc Stein, so with him out of the picture, who could be a potential target for Dallas? Here are three possibilities that Spotrac allows.
1. Larry Nance Jr.
Larry Nance Jr. is making $11.2 million this year, the final year of his contract, just enough for Dallas to offer Maxi Kleber, and the money could work one-to-one to stay in their tax apron. The question is, how much draft capital would the Atlanta Hawks seek in return? Nance is averaging 9.3 PPG and 4.1 RPG while shooting a blistering 53.3% from three on 3.5 attempts per game. His defensive rebounding rate of 17.5% would be the fifth highest on the Mavs behind Luka Doncic, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford. This is a no-brainer if Dallas could get this done with a few second-round picks or a future pick swap. The Hawks are also in the thick of the playoff race of the Eastern Conference, so they may not want to make a trade just yet.
2. Obi Toppin
Obi Toppin does a lot of the same things as Larry Nance Jr., but he's a little more expensive at $13.5 million. He's averaging 10.7 PPG and 4.1 RPG while shooting 35.2% from three, with a defensive rebounding rate of 18.5%. With the higher salary, Dallas would be forced to give up someone extra, like Dante Exum or Olivier-Maxence Prosper, to make the money work. If the Mavs were to make a move like this, they'd hope Toppin could get back to being the 40% shooter he was in the 2023-24 season.
3. Chris Boucher
Chris Boucher is on a true tanking team, the Toronto Raptors, who will likely look to sell off as many veterans as possible to acquire future assets. Boucher is 32 years old and has only had one season shooting better than 33% from three: the 2020-21 season. He has a career defensive-rebounding rate of 21.7%, though that is down to 18.8% this season. His $10.8 million deal means the Mavericks could offer Kleber and likely just a couple of second-round picks to get this deal done.
