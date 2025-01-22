Over Half of Mavericks' Roster on Injury Report vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks have a Christmas Day rematch on Wednesday evening as they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves back to the American Airlines Center. The T-Wolves won the last game between these two teams in Dallas, and that was a healthier Mavs squad, even if Luka Doncic left that game with his calf strain.
Doncic is still out and is expected to miss a few more weeks. Dallas remains confident he can be back before the All-Star break, though. This is just the beginning of a beefy injury report for the Mavs, as they have over half of their roster with some sort of injury designation for Wednesday's game.
Three other Mavs have already been ruled out for this matchup. Dwight Powell suffered a hip strain against the OKC Thunder, slipping trying to close out on Jaylin Williams. Jaden Hardy also got hurt against the Thunder, suffering his second sprained ankle of the season. Dante Exum has yet to play this year after having surgery on his wrist in the preseason, and it seems as if he's still a few weeks away from returning.
Four Mavs are listed as questionable to play. Dereck Lively II is listed as questionable again with his sprained ankle that he suffered against the Denver Nuggets. Jason Kidd didn't think he'd be returning soon, and Lively did have this same designation against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.
Klay Thompson is on the report with a left ankle sprain. He was still in the game late on Monday against the Hornets, even taking the final shot that mattered down three and a few seconds to go.
Naji Marshall has another illness. He's missed a handful of games already this season with an illness; hopefully, this isn't related to the bug that was hard for him to shake.
Quentin Grimes missed Monday's game with back spasms and is questionable to play in this one.
Minnesota's injury report has two players out: Donte DiVincenzo (left great toe sprain) and Terrance Shannon Jr. (right mid-foot sprain).
