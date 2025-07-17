Dallas Basketball

Patrick Mahomes 'happy' Luka Doncic is on Lakers after Mavericks trade

Mahomes is a lifelong Mavericks fan and said it took him a while to process everything.

Austin Veazey

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Growing up in the Dallas area left Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a diehard Mavericks fan. He's constantly been seen at games when the Chiefs are in the offseason, showing up courtside multiple times over the years, especially during the team's run to the NBA Finals in 2024.

So, like many Dallas Mavericks fans, he was shocked when the team traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, especially since he had developed a friendship with him. He was asked about it in an interview with For the Win.

READ MORE: Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg takes home another award

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"It took me a while [to process everything]," Mahomes revealed. "I was actually at home when the Dončić trade happened in bed, like I'm sure a lot of people were, and I remember rolling over and waking my wife up to tell her, like she cared as much as I did. She basically put on a good face for me, but she rolled over, went back to sleep, and it kept me up for a couple hours.

"But, it's more than just a basketball player, man. I've known Luka since he was 18 years old in Dallas, and I was down there, like 22 years old. So, [I'm] happy for him that he got to get to the Lakers, a great organization, and I'm sure the sky is the limit for them there..."

Mahomes remains excited about the future of the Mavericks, especially with the Cooper Flagg addition, but he's aware that it's going to take a stroke of health luck to get back to where Doncic had the team.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic trade debate sparks again after controversial list

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News