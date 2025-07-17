Patrick Mahomes 'happy' Luka Doncic is on Lakers after Mavericks trade
Growing up in the Dallas area left Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a diehard Mavericks fan. He's constantly been seen at games when the Chiefs are in the offseason, showing up courtside multiple times over the years, especially during the team's run to the NBA Finals in 2024.
So, like many Dallas Mavericks fans, he was shocked when the team traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, especially since he had developed a friendship with him. He was asked about it in an interview with For the Win.
READ MORE: Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg takes home another award
"It took me a while [to process everything]," Mahomes revealed. "I was actually at home when the Dončić trade happened in bed, like I'm sure a lot of people were, and I remember rolling over and waking my wife up to tell her, like she cared as much as I did. She basically put on a good face for me, but she rolled over, went back to sleep, and it kept me up for a couple hours.
"But, it's more than just a basketball player, man. I've known Luka since he was 18 years old in Dallas, and I was down there, like 22 years old. So, [I'm] happy for him that he got to get to the Lakers, a great organization, and I'm sure the sky is the limit for them there..."
Mahomes remains excited about the future of the Mavericks, especially with the Cooper Flagg addition, but he's aware that it's going to take a stroke of health luck to get back to where Doncic had the team.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic trade debate sparks again after controversial list
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter