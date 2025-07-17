Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg takes home another award
Cooper Flagg enters the NBA as one of the most decorated collegiate freshmen ever. He's one of just four to win the Naismith Player of the Year award, along with Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, and Anthony Davis, an elite company to be with. He also won ACC Player and Rookie of the Year while being named an All-American.
Although he's been drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, he's not done racking up more collegiate awards.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic trade debate sparks again after controversial list
ESPN hosted its annual ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, and Cooper Flagg took home the award for Best Male College Athlete. He led Duke to a 35-4 record and the Final Four while averaging 19.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 4.2 APG. They should've been in the national championship, but they blew a late lead.
Those accolades and stats led to Flagg being selected first overall in the NBA Draft in June by the Mavericks, who jumped up from 11th to 1st in the Draft Lottery. He enters the league as one of the most hyped prospects of the last decade.
Flagg was not in attendance for the awards show, as the NBA Summer League is underway in Las Vegas. Although he has already pulled out of action, as the Mavs saw enough in his first two games to be comfortable with where he's at, he's stayed in Vegas to support his teammates.
In his final Summer League game, Flagg exploded for 31 points on 10/20 shooting against the San Antonio Spurs and second overall pick Dylan Harper.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' thoughts on sneaky horrible trade revealed
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter