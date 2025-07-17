Dallas Basketball

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg takes home another award

College basketball's player of the year adds some more hardware.

Austin Veazey

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cooper Flagg enters the NBA as one of the most decorated collegiate freshmen ever. He's one of just four to win the Naismith Player of the Year award, along with Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, and Anthony Davis, an elite company to be with. He also won ACC Player and Rookie of the Year while being named an All-American.

Although he's been drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, he's not done racking up more collegiate awards.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic trade debate sparks again after controversial list

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

ESPN hosted its annual ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, and Cooper Flagg took home the award for Best Male College Athlete. He led Duke to a 35-4 record and the Final Four while averaging 19.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 4.2 APG. They should've been in the national championship, but they blew a late lead.

Those accolades and stats led to Flagg being selected first overall in the NBA Draft in June by the Mavericks, who jumped up from 11th to 1st in the Draft Lottery. He enters the league as one of the most hyped prospects of the last decade.

Flagg was not in attendance for the awards show, as the NBA Summer League is underway in Las Vegas. Although he has already pulled out of action, as the Mavs saw enough in his first two games to be comfortable with where he's at, he's stayed in Vegas to support his teammates.

In his final Summer League game, Flagg exploded for 31 points on 10/20 shooting against the San Antonio Spurs and second overall pick Dylan Harper.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' thoughts on sneaky horrible trade revealed

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG