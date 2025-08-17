How will PJ Washington fit in with Cooper Flagg on Mavericks?
The 2024 trade deadline moves made by the Dallas Mavericks resulted in the addition of two very important players for the playoff run that would follow, as Dallas acquired both center Daniel Gafford (Washington Wizards) and forward PJ Washington (Charlotte Hornets).
Gafford, a big, physical force in the paint, and Washington, a skilled forward with the ability to stretch the floor, both stepped up in major ways as the Mavericks made their first NBA Finals since 2011, though they did lose 4-1 to Boston in the championship series.
Washington was particularly important in the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder – he had three 20+ point games in a row and shot 47% from beyond the arc for the series. He closed out the Thunder in Game 6, hitting two clutch free throws at the end of the fourth quarter to give Dallas a one-point win and advance them to the next round.
In the process, Washington became one of the favorite players of the fanbase, in addition to the "standing on business" meme that came from the LA Clippers series.
Last season, Washington had his ups and downs. Unfortunately, many will remember his tough night in the last game of the year, a 120-106 loss to Memphis in the final game of the Play-In Tournament. In 27 minutes, he scored no points, going 0-5 from the field and 0-3 from distance.
For the year, he averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 38% from three, all solid marks for a player that missed 25 games due to an ankle sprain that was re-aggravated throughout the season.
What to Expect From P.J. Washington This Season
Though the forward group is even more crowded now with the addition of first-overall pick Cooper Flagg, Washington will still have a major role on the 2025-26 team. His ability to shoot the ball from beyond the arc and provide rebounding makes him a valuable piece for the Mavericks going forward.
For the upcoming season, Washington's shooting will be of the utmost importance. Given the team's depth in the front court, it's not likely his rebounding will be quite as needed as it was last year given the injuries to the other bigs, but obviously, it is still a helpful trait. The 38% from deep will be absolutely necessary again if the Mavericks are going to compete in the Western Conference, as they are lacking perimeter scoring, especially with Kyrie Irving out until January/February.
