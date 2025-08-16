Mavericks vs. Spurs opener headlines top NBA Games of the season
The Dallas Mavericks are set to open their 2025-26 campaign at home as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the rival San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs also have No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper making his NBA debut against top selection Cooper Flagg. Bleacher Report writer Joseph Zucker listed the matchup as one of the top 10 games of the upcoming season.
"Cooper Flagg just needs to become an All-NBA talent while filling the Luka Dončić-sized hole in the hearts of Dallas Mavericks fans. No pressure, man," Zucker wrote.
"The lottery gods smiled down on the Mavs when they got the No. 1 overall pick despite their long odds (1.8 percent) going in. More than what Flagg brings on the court, his arrival has undone some of the damage created by the Dončić trade.
"Some of the fans who swore off the Mavericks for good came back because the organization suddenly has a new long-term vision again. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported how corporate sponsors started stepping up to the plate, too, after the draft lottery concluded.
"Flagg suited up in the Las Vegas Summer League, so we've gotten a brief look at him in a Dallas uniform. His full debut figures to be one of the most hyped games from the opening week."
Mavs, Spurs renew rivalry to start season
It's a big game for both teams as a new chapter of the Lone Star State rivalry begins. Flagg and Harper could be viewed as long-term solutions for both teams, and this game marks the first chance they will get to face off against each other.
The top two picks of the 2025 NBA Draft will forever be connected, and now they get a chance to go off against each other in the pros.
The Mavs will be at home for the game, so it's also a great chance for the faithful to welcome their newest star with open arms.
