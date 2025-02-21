Preview: Mavericks return to action after All-Star Break against Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks are back in action after over a week off due to the All-Star Break. Kyrie Irving was the only one in action over the weekend, so everyone else got a chance to rest and rehab their injuries. That won't change too much for Friday's injury report, but Dallas added some help to their frontcourt by signing Moses Brown to a 10-day contract on Thursday.
Dallas won four of their last five games heading into the break, most recently beating the Miami Heat despite a starting lineup of Dante Exum, Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Kessler Edwards. Exum led the team in scoring despite dealing with Achilles soreness, but should be 100% as we hit the home stretch.
The Mavericks have 26 games remaining and the 4th easiest schedule for the final stretch among Western Conference teams based on current records. They've already gotten all of their games against the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Thunder out of the way and have some games against tanking teams. If they can start to get healthy without sustaining anymore serious injuries, they'll have a chance to go on a run.
New Orleans is fully embracing the tank. They traded away Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline, Dejounte Murray tore his Achilles, and they waived Javonte Green so he could sign with a contender. Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III should play, but the talent around them is lackluster.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Date/Time: Friday, February 21st, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 30-26, Pelicans 13-42
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, GCSEN
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -5.5
Over/Under: 235.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -215, Pelicans +180
