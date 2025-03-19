Dallas Basketball

Preview: Mavericks travel to face fast-paced Pacers

The Pacers have had a wild stretch of play recently.

Austin Veazey

Nov 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are in a stretch of playing nine straight games against the Eastern Conference, with this game against the Indiana Pacers being the second. Dallas is still trying to figure out if they're going to compete for the Play-In Tournament, as they've lost eight of the last nine games. Indiana, meanwhile, has had a crazy stretch of basketball with two insane buzzer-beaters.

The Mavs are coming off a tight loss to the tanking Philadelphia 76ers, as former Maverick Quentin Grimes had 28 points. P.J. Washington had a strong game in his first game back from injury with a 29-point double-double. They'll need that to continue as the two-way players start to run out of eligibility soon.

Indiana has had some wild games recently, winning three of the last four, but how they've got two of those has been absurd. Tyrese Haliburton hit a wild shot over Giannis Antetokounmpo for a four-point play game-winner against the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, Obi Toppin hit a similar shot from the same spot on the floor with the same time remaining to sink the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime. The Pacers are trying to secure homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs,

The Pacers and Mavs have played once already this season, with Indiana coming away with a 134-127 win in early November in Dallas.

READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks standout continues to make Nico Harrison look like a fool

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 19th, 6 p.m. CST

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Team Records: Mavericks 33-36, Pacers 38-29

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, FDSNIN/13 WTHR

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +9.5

Over/Under: 235.5

Moneyline: Pacers -400, Mavericks +315

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: Mavericks ask for financial relief from NBA due to injury situation

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News