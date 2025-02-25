Preview: Mavericks travel to LA to play Lakers, Luka Doncic for first time since trade
The Dallas Mavericks have arguably the biggest regular season game of the season coming up next, as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers for the first time since the trade deadline. The two teams made a blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to LA, and Anthony Davis and Max Christie to Dallas. Emotions will surely be high for this contest.
Dallas was blown out in their last game, losing 126-102 in San Francisco to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon. After going up 9-4, they then allowed the Warriors to go on a 16-0 run, which gave them control of the game, and they wouldn't look back. Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington tied to lead the scoring for the Mavs, and they had just 17 points each. Only two other players had more than 10.
The Lakers are coming off their best game with Luka Doncic, as they beat the Denver Nuggets 123-100 behind 32 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals from Doncic. It's the best he's looked since returning from the calf strain he suffered on Christmas Day, and he'll be looking for a big performance on Tuesday night against his former team.
Dallas won the first meeting between these teams 118-97 in Dallas, but Anthony Davis was on the Lakers, and he won't even be available for the Mavericks after the trade due to an injury.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers
Date/Time: Tuesday, February 25th, 9 p.m. CST
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Team Records: Mavericks 31-27, Lakers 34-21
TV/Streaming: TNT, TruTV, MAX
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +8
Over/Under: 229.5
Moneyline: Mavericks +245, Lakers -300
