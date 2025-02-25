Dallas Basketball

Preview: Mavericks travel to LA to play Lakers, Luka Doncic for first time since trade

How will Luka Doncic play for the first time against his former team?

Austin Veazey

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have arguably the biggest regular season game of the season coming up next, as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers for the first time since the trade deadline. The two teams made a blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to LA, and Anthony Davis and Max Christie to Dallas. Emotions will surely be high for this contest.

Dallas was blown out in their last game, losing 126-102 in San Francisco to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon. After going up 9-4, they then allowed the Warriors to go on a 16-0 run, which gave them control of the game, and they wouldn't look back. Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington tied to lead the scoring for the Mavs, and they had just 17 points each. Only two other players had more than 10.

The Lakers are coming off their best game with Luka Doncic, as they beat the Denver Nuggets 123-100 behind 32 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals from Doncic. It's the best he's looked since returning from the calf strain he suffered on Christmas Day, and he'll be looking for a big performance on Tuesday night against his former team.

Dallas won the first meeting between these teams 118-97 in Dallas, but Anthony Davis was on the Lakers, and he won't even be available for the Mavericks after the trade due to an injury.

READ MORE: Draymond Green takes jab at Klay Thompson during Mavericks-Warriors game

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) makes a three point shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 25th, 9 p.m. CST

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Team Records: Mavericks 31-27, Lakers 34-21

TV/Streaming: TNT, TruTV, MAX

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +8

Over/Under: 229.5

Moneyline: Mavericks +245, Lakers -300

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News