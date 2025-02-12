Preview: Undersized, undermanned Mavericks host new-look Warriors with Jimmy Butler
The Dallas Mavericks have two more games before the All-Star break and it cannot get here fast enough. Fans are only getting angrier with what's happening to the team, and players are dropping like flies due to injury. Dallas needs a win in the worst way, but they'll be facing a Golden State Warriors team that has new life after the trade deadline. Must be nice.
Dallas most recently lost a 129-128 overtime game to the Sacramento Kings, as DeMar DeRozan stepped through a double-team to hit the game-winner with less than two seconds remaining. But all of the talk coming out of that game was what happened around it. Fans were getting ejected for showing their displeasure, Jason Kidd didn't show up to his postgame press conference, and Patrick Dumont was booed while he was sitting in his seat. The vibes are low, to say the least.
Meanwhile, the Warriors made a trade for Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, sending out Andrew Wiggins and a few other pieces to make it happen. They've won both games with him in the lineup by double digits, including a 14-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo most recently. Stephen Curry has scored 30+ points each of the last four games, and he's also throwing up threes at an unforeseen rate. In these last four games, he's averaging 17.5 3PA per GAME. For reference, LaMelo Ball is leading the NBA in 3PA per game... at 11.9.
Dallas and Golden State have split the two games they've played this season, both of those coming in San Francisco.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
Date/Time: Wednesday, February 12th, 8:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 28-26, Warriors 27-26
TV/Streaming: ESPN, KFAA, NBCSBA
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +5
Over/Under: 232.5
Moneyline: Warriors -200, Mavericks +168
