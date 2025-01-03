Previewing Cavaliers' Lineup for Mavericks January Matchup
On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the owner of the NBA's best record at 29-4, will visit the banged-up Dallas Mavericks for a 7:30 PM CST tip. Cleveland has been fantastic this season, starting the year with an NBA-best 15 straight wins before finally falling to the Boston Celtics in their 16th game. A team that is fundamentally sound and gets scoring from multiple options, the Cavs have not seen contender-level success since the LeBron James era, but seem to have a team that can compete for a title finally.
The backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell has been one of the best in the league this year, averaging a combined 44.2 points per game and 11.3 assists. The fact that both players have been able to not just score but also facilitate makes Cleveland a difficult team to defend, as they have multiple avenues toward scoring consistently. With bench support from Caris LeVert (11.3 points, 3.8 assists), the Cavaliers are very deep at these positions, allowing them to play with the eighth-fastest pace in the NBA at 100.5 possessions per game.
READ MORE: Do the Mavericks Regret This Offseason Re-Signing?
At small forward, Max Strus has filled in for Isaac Okoro, who has been out with a sprained right AC joint in his shoulder. Strus, as well as Georges Niang, have been the replacements for this position, both averaging a little over 20 minutes per game at the wing spot. Strus has averaged 6.8 points while Niang has put up 8.5, and while these players are replacement-level forwards, the Cavs have certainly missed Okoro's defensive prowess on the perimeter.
The frontcourt is another elite unit for Cleveland, with Evan Mobley (power forward) and Jarrett Allen (center) holding down these spots. Mobley has become the player he was projected to be out of USC as the third-overall pick in 2021, averaging 18.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks, and the Texas product Allen has put up 13.7 points and 10.8 rebounds on a blistering 69.5% from the field. These post players have made it very difficult to score on Cleveland, especially in the paint, where they rank third in the NBA in defensive rim percentage. Tristan Thompson and Dean Wade will also see minutes off the bench.
READ MORE: Key Starter On Injury Report for Mavericks-Cavaliers
With Dallas as injury-ridden as they are in their starting lineup, tonight's contest against an elite Eastern Conference foe does not particularly bode well. Considering Dallas will be down Luka Doncic and PJ Washington, two starters, it will be up to Kyrie Irving and Naji Marshall to pick up the slack for these two missing players. Though they have done an admirable job in Doncic's absence, the Cavaliers' roster makeup may be too much for Dallas to overcome tonight.
READ MORE: Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.