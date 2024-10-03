Quentin Grimes Already Learning from Mavericks Teammates
Media Day across the NBA was on September 30. New Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Quentin Grimes talked about how his new teammates have already influenced his preparation for games for the upcoming season.
After being on three teams in seven months, a journey that started with the New York Knicks, followed by a short stint with the Detroit Pistons, and now with the Mavericks, Grimes has had all positive experiences with his new squad, which he talked about in his media day availability on Monday.
READ MORE: Mavericks Starter Believes 'The Sky's the Limit'
"It's been nothing but love since I got here from top to bottom from everybody in the organization. I've known most of the guys already either before the NBA or from the NBA...it's really a family around here...I got nothing but smiles every day I step in the facility, really."
When asked about how he can impact the team on both ends of the floor, Grimes was confident in his response, discussing his ability to take on matchups defensively.
"Everybody knows me as a three-and-D guy for sure, but I feel like here, with the unselfishness and the freedom that everybody has, I'll be able to show more, like how I did in New York. When someone was down or injured, I was always able to step up and show more of my offensive game, and then defensively, just taking a matchup every single night...just trying to stop whoever is out there. If he's the best player, a tall guy, the shortest guy, it doesn't matter. I'm gonna take on that matchup every time I'm on the court."
He was then asked about his fit into the Mavericks offense: "You can tell shooting was an emphasis this offseason. Adding Klay [Thompson], one of the best shooters of all time, and with Kai [Kyrie Irving] and Luka [Doncic], the space is gonna be open for me to make plays off the dribble, kicking it, reading the defense, throwing lobs to the bigs...Just really being able to show my whole arsenal, my whole game being here."
What may have been the most illuminating topic about his mindset going into the season was how he is preparing by watching veteran teammates and their ways of getting ready: "Klay doesn't miss a shot, for real. I'm taking tips from everybody's game, watching Klay's shot preparation, watching Kyrie's handles...these workouts are going to be really fun, studying these guys every day in practice."
If Grimes can pick up some of these skills from his teammates and improve his game even more, he will increase his role with Dallas this year and become a foundational piece to a return to the Finals.
READ MORE: Mavericks Veteran Discusses Return to Dallas
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 NBA Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.