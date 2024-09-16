Dallas Basketball

Brother of Mavericks Veteran Signs With Knicks

After rumors and wishes of him possibly ending up in Dallas, he signs with the New York Knicks

Austin Veazey

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) in action during game three between the Clippers and the Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks recently re-signed veteran forward Markieff Morris to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract after months of speculation about his return. Markieff wanted the team to bring his twin brother Marcus along with him, but he's chosen a different destination.

Marcus Morris has signed an Exhibit-9 contract to return to the New York Knicks, where he played early in the 2019-20 season. Marcus had spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Exhibit 9 contract is a non-guaranteed training camp deal, and he'll likely be waived while on the deal.

The twins both played for Kansas and were selected with back-to-back picks in the lottery of the 2011 NBA Draft. They haven't played for the same team since the 2014-15 season with the Phoenix Suns and would like to team up one more time as their careers wind down.

Dallas acquired Markieff as part of the Kyrie Irving trade in 2023, and he's been an invaluable asset to the locker room. They prioritized his re-signing as he can continue to be another leader on the bench for the team. He didn't appear in many games for the Mavericks but did hit a three-pointer in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. He's also won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Austin Veazey

