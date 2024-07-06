Tim Hardaway Jr. Makes Statement After Trade From Dallas Mavericks to Detroit Pistons
The Dallas Mavericks officially completed their trade to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, sending Tim Hardaway Jr. and three future second-round picks in exchange for Quentin Grimes. Dallas needed to offload Hardaway's contract to stay under the first apron of the luxury tax penalties and used that money to sign Naji Marshall and agree to a sign-and-trade for Klay Thompson.
Hardaway Jr. posted a statement on Instagram, wishing goodbye to the franchise he's been with for the last five and a half seasons.
"The last 5 seasons will be something I will cherish forever. First and foremost I want to thank all of my teammates, love you all and we will always be brothers! To Dallas, THANK YOU for helping me become not just a better ball player, but helping me mature even more as a person! The city and organization embraced my family and I with open arms and even though things didn’t end the way I wanted them too, I am forever grateful. Will always be love, Thank you, God Bless"
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's Path to Olympics with Slovenia Ends with Loss Against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece
The Mavericks acquired Hardaway Jr. at the 2019 trade deadline as part of the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. While Porzingis would be sent out a few years later, Hardaway Jr. was the last player involved in that trade to stay with either the Mavs or the Knicks.
While he was basically unplayable in the 2024 postseason, he was Dallas' third-leading scorer this season, averaging 14.4 PPG, and averaged 15.2 PPG across his 352 games in a Mavericks uniform. Most fans were unhappy with his large contract and his dad's comments, but he was overall a solid player for the organization, finishing in the top 10 of Sixth Man of the Year voting twice.
Hardaway Jr. will now likely play this season in Detroit, the same state he went to college in. As a player at Michigan, 14.3 PPG in three seasons before being selected 24th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Knicks.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Announce Summer League Roster Highlighted by 2023 First Round Pick