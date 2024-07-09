Warriors' Stephen Curry Claims Klay Thompson to Dallas Mavericks 'Hasn't Really Sunk In'
The Dallas Mavericks ended the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. After four championships spread out over eight years, the Warriors' dynasty has ended.
The Mavericks didn't eliminate the Warriors from the playoffs as they were pursuing a championship -- Golden State was a Play-In team. However, the Mavericks did break up the historical trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
In free agency, the Mavericks scored Thompson on a three-year, $50 million contract, adding the sharpshooting Hall of Fame guard to a core of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
While the Warriors' dynasty felt like it was capped off with their 2022 championship, they continued to try and build around the core that brought them to glory. That ended with Thompson's arrival in Dallas.
Now, Thompson will have the opportunity to search for a fifth NBA Championship, though it won't come alongside Curry for the first time in his career. The two have been a duo since he arrived in the Bay Area in 2011.
To Curry, it still hasn't "sunk in" that Thompson won't be going to battle with them this upcoming season.
"Not having Klay, man, it still hasn't really sunk in," Curry said in an interview with Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill. "Just because you've been doing it for 13 years together."
It's truly a new era for the future Hall of Fame guard -- he'll be playing with a new core in a new jersey, sporting jersey No. 31, changing from No. 11 for the first time in his career.
It'll be odd for NBA fans to watch a Warriors game not featuring Thompson alongside Curry and Green, though it'll be good for the Mavericks as they look to return to the NBA Finals, they hope to come home with some hardware.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.