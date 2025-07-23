Re-grading the Mavericks' sign-and-trade for Klay Thompson
It's been a little over a year since the Dallas Mavericks acquired Klay Thompson in a three-team trade.
In the deal, the Mavs acquired Thompson while the Charlotte Hornets received former Dallas guard Josh Green. The Golden State Warriors received a pair of second-round picks as well.
ESPN insider Kevin Pelton graded the deal one year later and gave the Mavs a "B" for the move.
Mavs given positive grade for Thompson
"Ultimately, this deal played out as all three teams expected. Thompson started all 72 games he played for the Mavericks, who were fourth in offensive rating through Christmas Day before Luka Doncic was injured because of a calf strain. Thompson wasn't able to scale up his offense as Dallas dealt with devastating injuries after trading Doncic, but that wasn't a fair expectation at this stage of his career," Pelton wrote.
The Mavs are quite the different team than it was when Thompson was acquired 12 months ago, but Dallas shouldn't regret the deal.
The Mavs still have one of the top shooters in NBA history on the roster and that should come in handy in the upcoming season to surround Cooper Flagg with some sound veterans.
Things could be better for Thompson in Dallas, but for the time being, the Mavs are better with him on the roster. Therefore, this was a successful deal for the Mavs.
