Mavericks guard 'happy' to have former Lakers teammate in Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks are suddenly morphing into the Los Angeles Lakers. They now have four former Lakers players and four former Lakers coaches. When general manager Nico Harrison idolizes Kobe Bryant, that can happen.
The only player that the Mavericks brought in from free agency who wasn't already on the team is D'Angelo Russell, who is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. He started last season with the Lakers before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith. He made the All-Star Game as a member of the Nets in 2019, but he wasn't able to find that magic again.
Russell signed a two-year deal worth around $12 million to join the Mavs as the fill-in for Kyrie Irving, who is recovering from a torn ACL. Russell has a lot of familiarity with some of the players already, having played with Max Christie and Anthony Davis with the Lakers last season.
Christie spoke to reporters at the Mavs Academy Hoop Camp in Frisco, where he was asked about how he felt about the Russell signing.
"I was happy," Christie said. "I called him as soon as I found out. That’s one of my closest friends and teammates. We were together for 2 years out in LA, and I respect him a lot. I admire a lot about him and take a lot from his game, his demeanor, and how he plays…I’m happy to have him.”
Christie was a solid player for the Mavs after coming over in the Luka Doncic trade. Because of the team's lack of backcourt depth, he should be the primary backup to Klay Thompson at shooting guard for most of the season.
