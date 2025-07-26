San Antonio Spurs star praises Mavericks' Kyrie Irving
Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox, who was traded to San Antonio this past season to play alongside Victor Wembanyama, has had an impressive NBA career after starring at Kentucky in college. He averaged 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists this past season while shooting 46% from the field over 62 games between Sacramento and San Antonio.
If there is one thing Fox knows, it's good point guard play. Recently, Fox was asked about another top-notch ball handler in the Mavericks' Kyrie Irving, a future member of the Hall of Fame and star for Dallas.
"People can dribble the ball and got handles, but nobody moves like Kyrie Irving," said Fox of the nine-time NBA All-Star. Irving, who has averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over his 14-year career, is one of the most highly respected players in the sport for his accomplishments and graceful style on the court.
Irving, one of the most accomplished players in the league currently, was an NBA Champion in 2016 alongside LeBron James. The two of them led the Cleveland Cavaliers to one of the most improbable comebacks in professional sports history, winning three straight games after being down 3-1 to the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
After some lean years in Brooklyn and some off-the-court controversies, Irving reestablished himself in Dallas, helping the Mavericks and Luka Doncic to reach the 2024 NBA Finals, where they eventually lost to the Boston Celtics. He recently signed a three-year extension to stay with the franchise and is one of the most recognizable individual brands in the league.
