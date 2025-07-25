Mavericks star rookie Cooper Flagg makes Larry Bird statement
Mavericks first-overall pick Cooper Flagg has already had one of the most accomplished basketball careers before ever setting foot on an NBA court. Winning National Player of the Year at Duke after averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.8 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game, Flagg helped lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four, and was the bonafide top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Known for his competitive edge, Flagg is not one to shy away from challenges on the court, often being asked to defend the opposing team's best offensive player. He did so throughout his high school and collegiate campaigns, and will be asked to continue to do so in the NBA when he makes his regular-season debut in October.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving shares untold Luka Doncic Mavericks story
Recently, the Mavericks released an interview where they asked the young phenom to give one player he would like to go against one-on-one. Unsurprisingly, Flagg swung for the stars, saying his dream matchup would be against Larry Bird, the Celtics legend and first-ballot member of the NBA Hall of Fame.
"I might say dream one-v-one, Larry Bird. I used to watch him a lot growing up, so I feel like that would be a really cool person to play [against] when he was in his prime."
READ MORE: Update on Luka Doncic's contract situation with Lakers
Obviously, it's a bold statement. Bird won three straight MVPs in the mid-1980s, averaging 26.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.8 steals on 50.4% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc over those three seasons. If nothing else, it demonstrates a lack of fear from Flagg's perspective, who grew up watching old Celtics tapes as a kid in Maine.
Flagg was recently voted by NBA personnel as the most likely player to win the Rookie of the Year award, and by joining a Mavericks team with veteran talent in place, Flagg very well could live up to all the hype.
READ MORE: Former Lakers, Mavericks wing signs with unexpected team
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter