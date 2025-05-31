Scottie Scheffler proves loyalty to hometown Mavericks in viral video
Scottie Scheffler is far and away the world's best golfer currently. He's off to a historic pace in his PGA career, most recently winning the PGA Championship by five strokes for his third major a few weeks ago.
Scheffler is also a Dallas native, growing up in the area as a kid before going to the University of Texas for college. Because he grew up in Dallas, he became a big fan of the city's teams, especially the Cowboys and Mavericks, and was just at the Stars' Western Conference Finals Game 1.
READ MORE: NHL commissioner gets real about situation between Dallas Stars and Mavericks
Following a second round at the Memorial Cup where he shot a 2-under 70 to enter the weekend tied for fourth, Scheffler was strangely asked if he's been keeping up with the NBA Playoffs.
"No, not since the Mavs didn't make it," Scheffler responded, which prompted a question of who he wants to win the NBA championship.
"The Mavericks," Scheffler quipped.
Another reporter retorted "You’ll have to wait a while," before Scheffler quickly pointed out that the Mavericks have the first pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
The last retort from the announcer would've seemed ridiculous when the Mavericks were in the NBA Finals, but trading away Luka Doncic and a season marred by injuries sank the team and they missed the playoffs entirely this season.
However, they lucked out and won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery and are expected to take Duke star Cooper Flagg, who has a high enough floor to be able to contribute immediately to a team hoping to win, learn from the high-level experience on the team like Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson, and then can carry the franchise into the next generation when those older superstars phase out.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks fans given unfortunate label after miserable season
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter